BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
Nov 12 Novo Nordisk
* Says Tresiba demonstrated lower day-to-day and within-day variability in glucose-lowering effect compared with insulin glargine u300
* Says phase 1 study showed that the day-to-day variability was approximately four times lower with Tresiba than with insulin glargine U300
* Says within-day variability was approximately 40 pct lower with Tresiba, with the glucose-lowering effect being more evenly distributed across 24 hours compared to insulin glargine U300
* Says insulin glargine U300 showed a 30 pct lower potency assessed by the total glucose-lowering effect compared to Tresiba Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: