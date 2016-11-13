Nov 14 New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd :

* "harvest operations were cancelled today due to the tsunami warning"

* "we expect to resume harvest operations tomorrow, tuesday, 15th november 2016"

* "there is some minor damage and loss of fish at our backup hatchery at waiau, which was near the epicentre"

* "at this point we don't anticipate any material short or long term impact on our business"