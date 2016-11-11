Nov 11 Hispania SA :

* 9-month net rental income 100.1 million euros ($108.54 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 136.7 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 62.3 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 12.24 euros per share at end-Sept. 2016 versus 11.69 euros per share at end-Dec. 2015

* Announces its intention to distribute 17 million euros in the form of dividends for 2016 which will be paid on Nov. 30 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)