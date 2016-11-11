Nov 11 Datalogic SpA :

* Q3 total revenues 139.9 million euros versus 133.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBIT 17.4 million euros versus 13.4 million euros a year ago

* Sees year-end results in terms of revenues essentially in line with the growth trend of the first nine months