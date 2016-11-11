(Fixes formatting in headline)

Nov 11 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Received further revised acquisition proposal with an expressed notional value of $1.44 billion payable in cash and shares of Silver Standard Resources

* Determined that revised proposal was not "financially superior" to Newmarket transaction

* "Kirkland Board and Special Committee continue to believe that Newmarket transaction is in best interests of Kirkland Lake Gold"