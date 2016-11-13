BRIEF-BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO REPORTS A 7.07 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Argosy Property Ltd
* Argosy property-confirms following initial assessment of wellington portfolio, there has only been limited and superficial damage to the buildings
* Argosy property-"many tenants however, have been affected by some significant issues with parts of fit-out and furnishings"
* Argosy property-updates following earthquake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* LCNB CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016