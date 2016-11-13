BRIEF-BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO REPORTS A 7.07 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
Nov 14 Investore Property
* Structural engineers have been engaged to carry out detailed inspections of the affected properties
* Preliminary visual inspections of properties have been completed and indicate some damage has occurred at countdown store in blenheim
* Countdown store in Blenheim will remain closed today
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* LCNB CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016