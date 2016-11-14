BRIEF-Activia Properties to issue REIT bonds of 6 bln yen
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
Nov 14 Abacus Property Group :
* Abacus is targeting distributions of 17.5 cents per security in fy17 barring unforeseen circumstances
* Going forward, abacus will seek to target an annual distribution growth of between 2-3%pa Source text (bit.ly/2g8CIZt) Further company coverage:
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)