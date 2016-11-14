Nov 14 Vista Land And Lifescapes Inc :

* Vista land and lifescapes inc- 11% net income growth for the nine months of 2016 to 6.4 billion pesos

* Vista land and lifescapes inc- consolidated revenue for 9-month at 24.0 billion pesos up 8%

* Vista land and lifescapes inc- rental income for the nine months of the year registered a 67% increase to 3.1 billion pesos

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: