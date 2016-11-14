UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Mr Price Group Ltd
* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 normalised diluted headline earnings per share of 360.4 cents, down 4.9 pct from prior year
* Interim dividend of 228.2c per share is down 8 pct and is based on an increased interim payout ratio of 63 pct
* Total revenue grew by 1.5 pct to r9.2bn with retail sales increasing by 0.4 pct (comparable stores -3.2 pct) to r8.6bn
* Selling price inflation was 11.4 pct and unit sales were 10.2 pct lower
* Merchandise gross margin decreased by 0.9 pct to 39.8 pct
* Much will depend on Christmas trading period and when major sales of summer merchandise in apparel sector start
* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 diluted HEPS of 351.2c was 13.7 pct lower than corresponding period.
* Cash sales grew by 1.9 pct and constitute 82.6 pct of total sales
* Expect trading conditions to remain difficult in second half with no relief in sight for embattled consumer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources