Nov 14 Transaction Capital Ltd :

* Entered into a sale of shares agreement in terms of which it will acquire entire issued share capital of DLJ Holding Co Pty Ltd

* Offer consideration is limited to a maximum value of A$ 43 million, on a debt-free, cash-free basis

* Transaction capital will finance payment of offer consideration from cash resources