Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Gobal growth to stabilize in 2017 as u.s., emerging market economies improve

* Moody's: Global growth to climb to about 3% next year and in 2018 from 2.6% in 2016

* Moody's: Expects G20 emerging market growth to average about 5% in 2017 and 2018, up from an estimated 4.4% in 2016

* Moody's: U.S. economy is forecast to expand 2.2% in 2017 from around 1.6% this year Source : (bit.ly/2fQVPEN)