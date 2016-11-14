Nov 14 BioPorto A/S :
* Said on Friday had initiated cash issue, private placement, of up to 12.9 million new
shares to selected shareholders, institutional and financial investors
* Subscription price is 1.69 Danish crown and is calculated as weighted average price of
share at Nasdaq Copenhagen over past five trading days
* Will use proceeds to strengthen implementation of FDA application process and co's overall
liquidity
* Said expected proceeds from share issue would amount to about 21.8 million Danish crowns
($3.2 million) at full subscription
* Subscription period starts on Nov. 11 and ends on Nov. 14
($1 = 6.8928 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)