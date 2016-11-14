Nov 14 Sonova Holding AG :

* H1 group sales of 1,070 million Swiss francs ($1.08 billion)- up 5.5% in local currencies and 6.7% in swiss francs

* H1 normalized EBITA of 205.9 million Swiss francs - up 2.7% in local currencies and 5.2% in swiss francs

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) was 180.5 million francs, down 0.9% compared to prior year, reflecting increased acquisition related amortization

* FY sales anticipated to grow by 14% to 16% and EBITA to rise by 8% to 12%, both measured in local currencies and excluding one-time costs

* H1 cochlear implants segment - sales of 92.4 million Swiss francs, up 7.0% in local currencies

* Audionova acquisition successfully completed - comprehensive integration program launched