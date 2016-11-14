UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 Gfk SE :
* 9Mth adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros ($109.11 million), which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year
* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros).
* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for gfk in the fourth quarter of the year.
* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level
* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure
* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.