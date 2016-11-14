Nov 14 Central Petroleum Ltd :

* Receipt of proposal from macquarie group limited

* proposal from macquaire to acquire 100% of issued capital of central by way of a scheme of arrangement at 17.5 cents per share

* received an unsolicited, indicative and non-binding proposal from macquarie group ltd

* Board of directors of company has determined that proposal is not in best interests of shareholders Source text (bit.ly/2evIHan) Further company coverage: