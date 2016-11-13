Nov 14 Synlait Milk Ltd

* Has confirmed their employees, who live throughout the canterbury region, are safe

* Synlait Milk-milk suppliers located in north canterbury are safe, co working with them to manage disruptions which are not expected to be significant

* Synlait Milk-synlait's Dunsandel site has not been affected and is operating as usual following 12.02am earthquake and aftershocks