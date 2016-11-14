Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Most Asian telcos to come under pressure in 2017

* Fitch - Expect industry consolidation in India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, as weaker telcos exit market or seek M&A to strengthen competitive position

* Fitch - EBITDA margins likely to shrink most in Philippines and India, where telcos still derive majority of their revenue from voice, text services

* Fitch - Chinese and Korean telcos' profitability will remain stable, reflecting weaker competition and lower marketing and handset subsidy costs

* Fitch on Asian telecos - We have a negative outlook on telecoms sectors in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines

* Fitch on Asian telcos - Korea, Indonesia, China and Sri Lanka are all on stable outlook

* Fitch - Rising competition will add to pressure on revenue, which Fitch expects to grow by just 0-5% in most Asian telco markets in 2017