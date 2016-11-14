Nov 14 Pldt Inc

* Core net income for 9 months 21.74 billion pesos versus 27.08 billion pesos

* "We are adjusting our projected full year ebitda to php60 billion, lower by php4 billion from the previous guidance"

* For first three quarters of 2016 consolidated revenues at 125.4 billion pesos, down 2%

* "We expect consolidated core income for 2016 to amount to php28 billion due to the decline in ebitda" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: