BRIEF-Activia Properties to issue REIT bonds of 6 bln yen
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
Nov 14 Mjc Investments Corp
* 9-Month revenue 143.8 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos
* Net loss for 9-month period 305 million pesos versus loss of 25.7 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)