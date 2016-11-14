Nov 14 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Six-month revenue of R8.503 billion (2015: R7.609 billion) +11.7 pct

* Headline earnings of R631 million (2015: R607 million) +4.0 pct for the six months ended Sept. 30

* Six-month diluted HEPS of 546.7 cents versus 527.4 cents year earlier

* Interim dividend of 100 cents per share (2015: 170 cents per share)

* Estimate for sugar production in total for 2016/17 is between 1,000,000 and 1,100,000 tons, compared to 1,023,000 tons last year