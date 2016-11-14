Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd
* Entered into a placement agreement with OCBC Securities Private Limited as placement agent
* Net proceeds to be raised from proposed placement are approximately S$16.5 million
* Net proceeds of proposed placement will enable group to fund its expansion plans in Myanmar
* Placement price of S$0.42 for each placement share
* Agreed to allot and issue up to 41.4 million new ordinary shares in capital of co at a placement price of S$0.42 for each placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)