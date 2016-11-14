Nov 14 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd

* Entered into a placement agreement with OCBC Securities Private Limited as placement agent

* Net proceeds to be raised from proposed placement are approximately S$16.5 million

* Net proceeds of proposed placement will enable group to fund its expansion plans in Myanmar

* Placement price of S$0.42 for each placement share

* Agreed to allot and issue up to 41.4 million new ordinary shares in capital of co at a placement price of S$0.42 for each placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: