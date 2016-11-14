Nov 14 Legal & General Group Plc
* Legal & General retirement sales YTD are 6.7 bln stg
* Completes largest pension buyout of 2016 with 1.1 billion
stg Vickers group pension scheme
* Has completed a 1.1 billion stg pension buyout for Vickers
group pension scheme, part of Rolls-Royce Group, covering over
11,000 members
* Retirement sales year to date are 6.7 billion stg, with
6.3 billion stg in annuities and 0.4 billion stg in lifetime
mortgages
* Decrease in group's Solvency II surplus from new business
regulatory capital strain is expected to be less than £200m
(circa 3 pct of premiums) for business year to date
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: