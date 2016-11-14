Nov 14 Playtech Plc :

* Financials division acquisition

* Remaining 30 pct will be subject to put and call options between Playtech and CFH's management team, who are remaining with business, and which can be exercised in 2019

* Has agreed to acquire Consolidated Financial Holdings A/S

* Acquisition will enhance Playtech's position as it continues to build a B2B offering within its financials division

* Playtech will acquire 70 pct of CFH upon completion of acquisition, which is due to take place on Nov.30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)