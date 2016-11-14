Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Playtech Plc :
* Financials division acquisition
* Remaining 30 pct will be subject to put and call options between Playtech and CFH's management team, who are remaining with business, and which can be exercised in 2019
* Has agreed to acquire Consolidated Financial Holdings A/S
* Acquisition will enhance Playtech's position as it continues to build a B2B offering within its financials division
* Playtech will acquire 70 pct of CFH upon completion of acquisition, which is due to take place on Nov.30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)