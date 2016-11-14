Nov 14 Greencore Group Plc

* Peacock is a fast-growing us convenience food manufacturer with strong positions in frozen breakfast sandwiches, kids' chilled meal kits and salad kits

* Proposed $747.5m acquisition of peacock foods

* Peacock generated revenues of approximately $1 billion and adjusted ebitda of $72.1 million in year to september 2016