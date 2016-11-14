UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
Nov 14 C Quadrat Investment AG :
* As of Sept. 30, 2016, assets under management reached an annual high of about 5.7 billion euros ($6.16 billion) and were thus only slightly short of historic all-time high
* In Q3 of 2016, C-Quadrat Investment realized total revenues of 32.0 million euros and a net profit for period of 2.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The rising possibility that the US will shift towards trade protectionism - beyond the likely collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - has become a credible downside risk to the economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, says Fitch Ratings. There is a growing risk that APAC economies will be negatively affected by a US shift toward trade protectionism. President Donald Trump
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.