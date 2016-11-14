Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's maintains positive outlook on Irish banking system amid strong operating environment

* Moody's - Irish economy will likely continue to perform strongly over the next two or three years, fuelling demand for new loans and other banking products

* Moody's on Irish banking system- Large proportion of legacy tracker mortgages will continue to pressure margins in addition to impact of high stock of problem loans

* Moody's on Irish banking system - Uncertainty created by the UK's vote to leave the EU is manageable for Ireland over the outlook period

* Moody's on Irish banking system - Banking system's large stock of problem loans remains a critical issue for Irish banks and will continue to slow their recovery Source : (bit.ly/2fRazDs)