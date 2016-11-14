Nov 14 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Disposal of interest in Mykonos casino to Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Disposal will be effected by means of a share repurchase of CML's shares such that Tsogo will acquire all of issued shares in WC Leisure

* Consideration will be utilised to grow current business operations as well as retain cash reserves

* Entered into informal heads of agreement with Tsogo Sun to dispose of 29,640 ordinary shares in West Coast Leisure Proprietary Ltd

* Entered into informal heads of agreement with Tsogo Sun to dispose of 29,640 ordinary shares in West Coast Leisure Proprietary Ltd

* Disposal represents its 29.64 pct interest in WC Leisure, for an aggregate consideration of 190 mln rand