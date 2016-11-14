BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
Nov 14 Abbvie Inc :
* Abbvie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat adolescents with Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a chronic inflammatory skin disease
* Says "if approved, Humira will become first and only biologic treatment option for patients 12 years of age and older" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share