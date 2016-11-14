Nov 14 C C Land Holdings Ltd

* Cc Sichuan entered into second disposal agreement for second disposal and repayment to cc sichuan of loan due from and owing by xian zhongyu to cc sichuan

* Second disposal agreement for consideration of rmb210.5 million

* Expects to record a gain on disposals of about hk$115.1 million being excess of total consideration for first and second disposal

* Marvel leader entered into first disposal agreement for first disposal at an aggregate consideration of rmb344.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: