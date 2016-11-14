Nov 14 Effnetplattformen AB :

* Resolved to distribute shares of three wholly owned units Effnetplattformen Ventures 1 AB, Effnetplattformen Ventures 2 AB and Effnetplattformen Ventures 3 AB

* For each share in Effnetplattformen AB, one share in each of three venture companies is received