UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Zavolzhsky Engine Plant :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 913.3 million roubles ($13.79 million) versus 749.1 million roubles year ago
* 9-Month net loss to RAS of 2.4 million roubles versus profit of 10.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fMrdDZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2156 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources