Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Telekom Malaysia Bhd
* Entered into service agreement for provision of digital terrestrial television broadcasting infrastructure, network facilities with MYTV
* In consideration of TM providing services to MYTV, MYTV shall pay to TM a total sum of 916.1 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2fPB3DX) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)