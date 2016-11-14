Nov 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.8 pct to 39.56 million sponsored ADS

* Temasek Holdings raises share stake in Eros International Plc by 100.2 pct to 2.76 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXrguE