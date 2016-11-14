Nov 14 New Europe Property Investments Plc
:
* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the
nine months ended Sept. 30 2016
* 29.28 euro cents in distributable earnings per share for
first nine months of 2016
* This represents 10.7 pct increase compared to 26.45 euro
cents recurring distributable earnings reported for first nine
months of 2015
* Distributable earnings per share for 2016 projected to be
about 15 pct higher compared to recurring distributable earnings
for 2015
