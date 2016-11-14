BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Versar Inc :
* Versar Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Versar Inc - currently in default under certain covenants of current credit facility operating under forbearance agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
* Versar Inc - company is also in discussions with other lenders regarding establishment of new, replacement credit facility
* Versar Inc - company is in negotiations with Bank of America regarding resolution of defaults
* Versar - will not be in position to prepare its form 10-Q until it can amend existing credit facility or obtain new adequate credit facility
* Versar Inc - expects to file the form 10-Q with the commission upon resolution of such financing issues
* Versar- Until co amends existing credit facility or obtains new adequate credit facility, remains substantial doubt relative to co's ability to continue as going concern Source text (bit.ly/2g9T2cu) Further company coverage:
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.