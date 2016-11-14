BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Bristow Group Inc -
* Upon funding, credit facilities will have seven-year terms with balloon payments at maturity
* Credit facilities obligations will be secured by SAR helicopters
* Bristow group enters into new $200 million seven-year equipment financings
* Proceeds from financings will be used to finance eight search and rescue helicopters utilized for contract with U.K. Dot
* Credit facilities are expected to fund no later than Q1 of calendar year 2017 and are subject to both U.K. and U.S. Governmental approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.