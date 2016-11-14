BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Movie Studio Inc
* Agreement is for an initial term of 5 years beginning on January 1st, 2017 until December 31st, 2021
* Agreement is result of negotiations between cinema arts/artedis,wing sight international media,Gordon Scott Venters President & Co.
* Per agreement, Co intends to release four films to Wing Sight International Media for distribution throughout Peoples Republic of China
* Movie Studio announces 5 year distribution partnership for territory of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.