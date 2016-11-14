Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 HPI AG :
* Hpi reaches agreement with other creditors
* Has reached agreement with creditors in respect of a loan with a nominal value of 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million)and convertible bond with issued volume of 750,000 euros
* Partial retirement agreement and extension of term until 2019 as well as an increase in the interest rate were agreed for both liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)