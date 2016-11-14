Nov 14 HPI AG :

* Hpi reaches agreement with other creditors

* Has reached agreement with creditors in respect of a loan with a nominal value of 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million)and convertible bond with issued volume of 750,000 euros

* Partial retirement agreement and extension of term until 2019 as well as an increase in the interest rate were agreed for both liabilities