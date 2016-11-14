BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 WebMD Health Corp -
* Intends to purchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock at a price per share of $55.00
* Announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Has approximately $1.065 billion in cash and investments, a portion of which will be used to fund tender offer
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.