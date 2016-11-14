UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 Jana Partners
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Microsoft Corp - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7 Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.