UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :
* Estimates loss for six months ended 30 september 2016 approximately HK$150 million
* Expected loss due to unrealized loss on investments in listed financial assets at fair value through profit & loss of about hk$40 million Source text : (bit.ly/2eSIRUB) Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Jan 27 Financial shares led gains on the Australian stock market on Friday as trading resumed after a holiday, while materials were dragged down by lower base metal and gold prices.