Nov 14 Celgene Corp :

* Celgene Corp - active trial in biologic-naïve patients met its primary endpoint

* Celgene - improvements in acr20 and other measures of disease seen as early as week 2

* Celgene - acr20 response rate increased from 38 percent at week 16 to 67 percent at week 52 for patients who received otezla therapy from baseline

* Celgene - active trial demonstrating significant improvement in acr20 response rate at week 16 with otezla versus placebo

* Data on early onset of efficacy for oral otezla (apremilast) in active psoriatic arthritis presented at american college of rheumatology