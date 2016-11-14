Nov 14 DCM Ltd

* DCM Ltd says Sumant Bharat Ram has been designated as chief executive & financial officer of company Source text - DCM Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2016, inter alia, has transacted the following:- - Mr. Sumant Bharat Ram has been designated as Chief Executive & Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 14, 2016 Further company coverage: