Nov 14 Jana Partners LLC

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Yahoo Inc - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC takes 2.9 million sole share stake in Twitter - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 61.1 percent to 4.4 million shares

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Expedia Inc

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of class B shares in Viacom Inc

* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 68.2 percent to 6.8 million shares

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 1.1 million shares in Kate Spade & Co

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 5.6 million shares in Johnson Controls International

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aUgAv7