Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 111,127 shares in Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 80,744 shares in Nuvasive Inc

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Autonation

* Jana Partners LLC cuts sole share stake in Alphabet inc by 61.8 percent to 196,023 Class C shares

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Perrigo Co plc - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.3 million shares in Mondelez International Inc

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 76,074 shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 96,210 shares in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7