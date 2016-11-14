Nov 14 Jana Partners LLC

* Jana partners llc - cuts sole share stake in csra inc by 15.5 percent to 4.8 million shares

* Jana partners llc - cuts sole series c share stake in liberty broadband corp by 31.0 percent to 6.4 million

* Jana partners llc - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

* Jana partners llc - ups sole share stake in computer sciences corp by 52.7 percent to 4.7 million shares

* Jana partners llc - takes sole share stake of 1.9 million shares in select medical holdings corp

* Jana partners llc - takes sole share stake of 1.3 million class b shares in universal health services inc Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7