Nov 14 Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Presented data on product candidate cdx-1140, a fully human antibody targeted to cd40 that has demonstrated potent agonist activity

* Is currently performing manufacturing and ind-enabling studies to support phase 1 dose-escalation studies

* Celldex therapeutics inc - cdx-1140 is expected to be ready to enter clinical studies in 2017

* Celldex therapeutics - cdx-1140 demonstrates direct anti-tumor activity in immune-deficient mice challenged with human lymphomas