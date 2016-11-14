UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Future Consumer Ltd :
* Future Consumer Ltd says co to make investment in Booker India Pvt to tune of INR 500 million
* Future Consumer - to join hands with UK's largest wholesaler, booker group plc
* Future Consumer - to enter into 50:50 JV with Booker Source text - (bit.ly/2eSWt1L) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources