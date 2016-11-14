Nov 14 Synovus Financial Corp

* Synovus financial corp - bank anticipates that fed membership will be effective as of november 17, 2016 - sec filing

* Synovus financial corp - upon effective date, bank's primary federal supervisor will be board of governors of federal reserve system

* Synovus financial - on nov 8, wholly owned banking unit, synovus bank received final approval from federal reserve to become a state member bank

* Synovus financial corp - both company and unit bank will continue to be regulated by georgia department of banking and finance